3,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Bay. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21C31
09.09.21 16:49
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8259297] (DE000LB21C31) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.09./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21C31
|LB21C3
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
