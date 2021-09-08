Erweiterte Funktionen



3,00 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21BS6




08.09.21 16:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8246811] (DE000LB21BS6) suspended

Aktuell
Bill Gates: "Kernenergie ist deal zur Bewältigung des Klimawandels"
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen Atomkraftwerk

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.09./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB21BS6 LB21BS 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  18:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 20,94 Mrd. $ Lithium. 538% Lithium Aktientip im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Lithium Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...