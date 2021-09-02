Erweiterte Funktionen
3,20 % Express-Anleihe auf V. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21BD8
02.09.21 16:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8199715] (DE000LB21BD8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.09./16:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21BD8
|LB21BD
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|16:34
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.