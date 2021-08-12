Erweiterte Funktionen
4,25 % Express-Anleihe auf D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB211N1
12.08.21 16:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8006882] (DE000LB211N1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.08./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB211N1
|LB211N
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|16:47
= Realtime
Aktuell
