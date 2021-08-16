Erweiterte Funktionen
0,30 % Index-Anleihe auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB20VV0
16.08.21 16:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7966638] (DE000LB20VV0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.08./16:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB20VV0
|LB20VV
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
