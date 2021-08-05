Erweiterte Funktionen
2,60 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anle. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB20VL1
05.08.21 16:38
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7938778] (DE000LB20VL1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.08./16:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB20VL1
|LB20VL
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
