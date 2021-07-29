Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Dai. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB20MG0
29.07.21 17:06
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7874487] (DE000LB20MG0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.07./17:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB20MG0
|LB20MG
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17:31
