Erweiterte Funktionen
3,30 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Bec. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB20DY2
23.07.21 16:48
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7737116] (DE000LB20DY2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.07./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB20DY2
|LB20DY
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.