6,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf No. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB20DL9 Product ID [98]
30.06.21 12:33
Instrument ID [7658453] (DE000LB20DL9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.06./12:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB20DL9
|LB20DL
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12:30
