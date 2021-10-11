Erweiterte Funktionen



0,20 % Index-Anleihe auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB19V99




11.10.21 16:36
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8478284] (DE000LB19V99) suspended

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Jetzt schnell einsteigen
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 11.10./16:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB19V99 LB19V9 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) perfekt. 218% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...