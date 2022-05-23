Erweiterte Funktionen
Mini Long auf Deutsche EuroSh. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG0GNC5
23.05.22 08:27
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10523753] (DE000KG0GNC5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,22 €
|0,22 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.05./09:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG0GNC5
|KG0GNC
|0,50 €
|0,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,22 €
|0,00%
|20.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,22 €
|+4,76%
|20.05.22
