Express Indexanleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KB75KF2
23.05.22 08:27
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4879604] (DE000KB75KF2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,95 €
|99,31 €
|0,64 €
|+0,64%
|23.05./11:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6L79
|HVB6L7
|100,30 €
|98,31 €
Werte im Artikel
99,95
+0,64%
0,66
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,95 €
|+0,64%
|11:01
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,12 €
|+0,80%
|09:23
= Realtime
