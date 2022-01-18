Erweiterte Funktionen



Call auf Activision Blizzard [Cit. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KB6B4X8




18.01.22 15:28
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [4341724] (DE000KB6B4X8) suspended

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,81 € 0,001 € 0,809 € +80.900,00% 18.01./17:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KB6B4X8 KB6B4X 2,69 € 0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,81 plus
+80.900,00%
0,54 plus
+5,71%
94,99 plus
0,00%
91,07 minus
-4,09%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		0,81 € +80.900,00%  16:45
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 0,001 € 0,00%  08:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
