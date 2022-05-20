Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect P. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB6LC3
20.05.22 12:10
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10995231] (DE000HVB6LC3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.05./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6LC3
|HVB6LC
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.