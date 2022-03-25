Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Munic. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB6F77
25.03.22 13:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10372987] (DE000HVB6F77) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.03./12:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6F77
|HVB6F7
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
Aktuell
