Aktienanleihe Protect auf Siem. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB6CW0
11.03.22 13:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10181166] (DE000HVB6CW0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.03./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6CW0
|HVB6CW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
