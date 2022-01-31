Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Société Géné. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB67H8
31.01.22 13:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9646676] (DE000HVB67H8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.01./12:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB67H8
|HVB67H
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
0,076
+2,02%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.