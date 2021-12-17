Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB64A0
17.12.21 13:15
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9224081] (DE000HVB64A0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.12./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB64A0
|HVB64A
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12:09
