Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB61R0
26.11.21 13:23
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8953865] (DE000HVB61R0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.11./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB61R0
|HVB61R
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
