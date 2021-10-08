Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB5W51
08.10.21 12:14
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8467274] (DE000HVB5W51) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.10./12:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5W51
|HVB5W5
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12:11
