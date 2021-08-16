Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf BioNT. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB5R09
16.08.21 12:21
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8045150] (DE000HVB5R09) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.08./12:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5R09
|HVB5R0
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12:02
