Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 12a/17. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HLB5H28
18.11.21 09:50
Instrument ID [18751] (DE000HLB5H28) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,85 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,05%
|18.11./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB5H28
|HLB5H2
|100,90 €
|99,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|-0,05%
|08:16
