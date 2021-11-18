Erweiterte Funktionen



Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 12a/17. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HLB5H28




18.11.21 09:50
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18751] (DE000HLB5H28) suspended

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett setzen auf Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,85 € -0,05 € -0,05% 18.11./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB5H28 HLB5H2 100,90 € 99,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € -0,05%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock: Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne vor dem Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...