Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 07c/19. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HLB33C2 Product ID [13]
29.06.21 09:30
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [46202] (DE000HLB33C2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.06./09:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB33C2
|HLB33C
|100,05 €
|99,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|0,00%
|08:15
