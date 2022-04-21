Erweiterte Funktionen
1-Year 2-Month EUR Discount . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000GX5AEC1
21.04.22 12:45
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11058636] (DE000GX5AEC1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|994,00 €
|994,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.04./14:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GX5AEC1
|GX5AEC
|994,00 €
|994,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|994,00 €
|0,00%
|12:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.