Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Eur. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DV40Y04
23.05.22 08:27
Instrument ID [8429056] (DE000DV40Y04) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,37 €
|87,37 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.05./10:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DV40Y04
|DV40Y0
|101,98 €
|79,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|87,37 €
|0,00%
|20.05.22
|Stuttgart
|100,84 €
|+15,58%
|09:48
