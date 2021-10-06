Erweiterte Funktionen



DZ BANK IS.A796 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DG4UB62




06.10.21 09:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [44591] (DE000DG4UB62) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,02 € 100,02 € -   € 0,00% 06.10./00:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DG4UB62 DG4UB6 100,45 € 100,02 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,02 € 0,00%  05.10.21
