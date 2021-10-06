Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A796 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DG4UB62
06.10.21 09:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [44591] (DE000DG4UB62) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,02 €
|100,02 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.10./00:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DG4UB62
|DG4UB6
|100,45 €
|100,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,02 €
|0,00%
|05.10.21
