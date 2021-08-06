Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A1464 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DFK0C46
06.08.21 10:22
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4531965] (DE000DFK0C46) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,86 €
|99,88 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,02%
|06.08./00:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DFK0C46
|DFK0C4
|100,37 €
|98,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,86 €
|-0,02%
|05.08.21
