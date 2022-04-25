Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DLW3
25.04.22 12:04
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10866202] (DE000CS8DLW3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.04./12:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DLW3
|CS8DLW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:34
Aktuell
