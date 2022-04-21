Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Express Step Down Air. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DLK8
21.04.22 12:16
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10734161] (DE000CS8DLK8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.04./13:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DLK8
|CS8DLK
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|09:53
