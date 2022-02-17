Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DHN0
17.02.22 13:08
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9742205] (DE000CS8DHN0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|101,50 €
|-1,50 €
|-1,48%
|17.02./13:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DHN0
|CS8DHN
|101,50 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|-1,48%
|12:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.