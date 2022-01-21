Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DGV5
21.01.22 13:12
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9510869] (DE000CS8DGV5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.01./12:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DGV5
|CS8DGV
|101,50 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.