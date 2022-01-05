Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Express Step Down Air. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DGL6
05.01.22 20:00
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9471174] (DE000CS8DGL6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.01./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DGL6
|CS8DGL
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|09:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.