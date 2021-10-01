Erweiterte Funktionen
3.70% Indexanleihe 10/2021 - . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DBU8
24.09.21 12:03
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8212393] (DE000CS8DBU8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.09./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DBU8
|CS8DBU
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
