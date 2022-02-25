Erweiterte Funktionen
Telefónica O2 Czech - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CZ0009093209
25.02.22 09:52
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3056] (TEE - CZ0009093209) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,80 €
|10,82 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,18%
|25.02./08:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CZ0009093209
|894087
|11,82 €
|9,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,40 $
|+5,53%
|16.02.22
|Frankfurt
|10,80 €
|-0,18%
|08:14
|München
|10,82 €
|-0,92%
|24.02.22
|Berlin
|10,56 €
|-2,94%
|24.02.22
|Stuttgart
|10,54 €
|-3,13%
|24.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
