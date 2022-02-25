Erweiterte Funktionen



Telefónica O2 Czech - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CZ0009093209




25.02.22 09:52
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [3056] (TEE - CZ0009093209) suspended

Aktuell
Riesige Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt? Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,80 € 10,82 € -0,02 € -0,18% 25.02./08:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CZ0009093209 894087 11,82 € 9,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,40 $ +5,53%  16.02.22
Frankfurt 10,80 € -0,18%  08:14
München 10,82 € -0,92%  24.02.22
Berlin 10,56 € -2,94%  24.02.22
Stuttgart 10,54 € -3,13%  24.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 konservative Entwicklung von T. 25.08.15
  Cesky Telecom wird bald schw. 06.02.05
4 Cesky Telecom - CZ000909320. 06.10.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...