NexTech AR Solutions - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA65343B1040
02.06.22 14:35
Instrument ID [3000] (N29 - CA65343B1040) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,518 $
|0,5008 $
|0,0172 $
|+3,43%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA65343B1040
|A2N5WX
|3,00 $
|0,30 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,522 €
|+13,36%
|01.06.22
|München
|0,473 €
|+4,53%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,518 $
|+3,43%
|01.06.22
|Stuttgart
|0,4755 €
|+0,32%
|13:42
|Berlin
|0,4855 €
|-0,21%
|12:15
|Düsseldorf
|0,467 €
|-3,51%
|14:00
|Frankfurt
|0,47 €
|-4,95%
|08:09
= Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Apple hat sich auch für NexTe.
|02.03.22