Mineral Hill Industries - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA60283T2074
18.11.21 08:44
Instrument ID [2659] (MLN - CA60283T2074) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,16 €
|0,16 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.11./00:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA60283T2074
|A1JKJN
|0,21 €
|0,074 €
