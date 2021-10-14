Erweiterte Funktionen
ELSE NUTRITION HLDG - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA2902571041
14.10.21 07:38
Instrument ID [3804156] (0YL - CA2902571041) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,754 €
|1,734 €
|0,02 €
|+1,15%
|14.10./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA2902571041
|A2PNZE
|3,46 €
|1,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,754 €
|+1,15%
|11.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,0071 $
|+0,86%
|13.10.21
|Frankfurt
|1,706 €
|+0,24%
|13.10.21
|München
|1,75 €
|0,00%
|13.10.21
|Berlin
|1,744 €
|0,00%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|1,714 €
|-1,38%
|13.10.21
= Realtime
