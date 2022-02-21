Erweiterte Funktionen
Lerado Financial Group Compan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - BMG5454H1135
21.02.22 09:04
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9622682] (R6X - BMG5454H1135) suspended
|0,025 €
|0,025 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.02./08:04
|BMG5454H1135
|A2AQDE
|0,72 €
|0,025 €
|Frankfurt
|0,025 €
|0,00%
|18.02.22
