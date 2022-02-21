Erweiterte Funktionen



Lerado Financial Group Compan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - BMG5454H1135




21.02.22 09:04
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9622682] (R6X - BMG5454H1135) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,025 € 0,025 € -   € 0,00% 21.02./08:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG5454H1135 A2AQDE 0,72 € 0,025 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,025 € 0,00%  18.02.22
  = Realtime
