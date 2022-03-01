Erweiterte Funktionen
TALI Digital - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU0000074221
01.03.22 08:38
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1985754] (UV7 - AU0000074221) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,005 €
|0,0055 €
|-0,0005 €
|-9,09%
|01.03./07:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000074221
|A2PXRB
|0,041 €
|0,0025 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Avexa auf dem Vormarsch
|18.10.05
|2
|AVEXA LTD.
|23.02.05