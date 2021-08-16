Erweiterte Funktionen



TALI Digital - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU0000074221




16.08.21 07:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [1985754] (UV7 - AU0000074221) suspended

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0205 € 0,022 € -0,0015 € -6,82% 16.08./09:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000074221 A2PXRB 0,036 € 0,010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,022 € 0,00%  13.08.21
München 0,022 € 0,00%  13.08.21
Stuttgart 0,0205 € -6,82%  08:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
