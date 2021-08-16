Erweiterte Funktionen
TALI Digital - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU0000074221
16.08.21 07:34
Instrument ID [1985754] (UV7 - AU0000074221) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0205 €
|0,022 €
|-0,0015 €
|-6,82%
|16.08./09:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000074221
|A2PXRB
|0,036 €
|0,010 €
