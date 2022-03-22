Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Piedmont Lithium":
 Aktien    


Piedmont Lithium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PLL5




22.03.22 09:26
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [7503627] (6S3A - AU000000PLL5) suspended

Aktuell
Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,67 € 0,625 € 0,045 € +7,20% 22.03./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000PLL5 A3CQ2G 0,71 € 0,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,67 € +7,20%  21.03.22
Stuttgart 0,668 € +8,44%  21.03.22
Berlin 0,65 € +4,50%  21.03.22
Düsseldorf 0,639 € +4,07%  21.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,74 $ +2,82%  21.03.22
München 0,629 € -0,47%  21.03.22
Frankfurt 0,631 € -4,39%  08:19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nächste Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - 243% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
287 Piedmont Lithium 19.02.22
3 Löschung 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...