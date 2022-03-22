Erweiterte Funktionen
Piedmont Lithium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PLL5
22.03.22 09:26
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7503627] (6S3A - AU000000PLL5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,67 €
|0,625 €
|0,045 €
|+7,20%
|22.03./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PLL5
|A3CQ2G
|0,71 €
|0,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,67 €
|+7,20%
|21.03.22
|Stuttgart
|0,668 €
|+8,44%
|21.03.22
|Berlin
|0,65 €
|+4,50%
|21.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,639 €
|+4,07%
|21.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,74 $
|+2,82%
|21.03.22
|München
|0,629 €
|-0,47%
|21.03.22
|Frankfurt
|0,631 €
|-4,39%
|08:19
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|287
|Piedmont Lithium
|19.02.22
|3
|Löschung
|24.04.21