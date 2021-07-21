Erweiterte Funktionen
Piedmont Lithium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PLL5
21.07.21 09:44
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7503627] (6S3A - AU000000PLL5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4545 €
|0,527 €
|-0,0725 €
|-13,76%
|21.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PLL5
|A3CQ2G
|0,74 €
|0,048 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4545 €
|-13,76%
|20.07.21
|Frankfurt
|0,4268 €
|-3,00%
|08:33
|Berlin
|0,4933 €
|-7,36%
|20.07.21
|Stuttgart
|0,465 €
|-12,26%
|20.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,455 €
|-14,31%
|08:10
|München
|0,4355 €
|-15,76%
|20.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,55 $
|-19,12%
|20.07.21
