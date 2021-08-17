Erweiterte Funktionen
Pancontinental Oil & Gas - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PCL4
17.08.21 07:54
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [104] (PUB - AU000000PCL4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.08./00:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PCL4
|A0CAFF
|0,0040 €
|0,00050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|16.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0011 $
|0,00%
|13.08.21
|Stuttgart
|0,001 €
|-33,33%
|16.08.21
