Erweiterte Funktionen



Pancontinental Oil & Gas - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PCL4




17.08.21 07:54
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [104] (PUB - AU000000PCL4) suspended

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,001 € 0,001 € -   € 0,00% 17.08./00:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000PCL4 A0CAFF 0,0040 € 0,00050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,001 € 0,00%  16.08.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0011 $ 0,00%  13.08.21
Stuttgart 0,001 € -33,33%  16.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit Übernahme und massivem Kaufsignal - 6,9 Mio. $ Gewinn. Gold Aktientip mit KGV kleiner 2 nahe Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
99 Pancontinental 25.04.21
  what´s up....PCL 13.09.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...