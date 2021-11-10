Erweiterte Funktionen



Greenland Minerals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000GGG4




10.11.21 08:41
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [1228] (G7P - AU000000GGG4) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,076 € 0,0775 € -0,0015 € -1,94% 10.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GGG4 A0JM17 0,22 € 0,045 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,076 € -1,94%  09.11.21
Stuttgart 0,08 € +3,76%  09.11.21
Berlin 0,0788 € +3,68%  09.11.21
München 0,0786 € -0,38%  09.11.21
Hamburg 0,076 € -0,39%  08:43
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,088 $ -0,45%  09.11.21
Frankfurt 0,0742 € -0,80%  09.11.21
Düsseldorf 0,0749 € -1,45%  09.11.21
