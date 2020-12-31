Erweiterte Funktionen



31.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB6YX4 Kpn-Expressanl. v.19(23)BSN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB6YX4 Kpn-Expressanl. v.19(23)BSN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01

ISIN WKN
DE000HLB6YX4 HLB6YX
