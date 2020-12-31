Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Kuponanleihe auf Dano. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARXX_01
31.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB6YX4 Kpn-Expressanl. v.19(23)BSN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB6YX4 Kpn-Expressanl. v.19(23)BSN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,09 €
|72,17 €
|-0,08 €
|-0,11%
|30.12./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000HLB6YX4
|HLB6YX
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,09 €
|-0,11%
|30.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.