31.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB9T04 M.EXP.KUPON N09.08.22 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB9T04 M.EXP.KUPON N09.08.22 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,28 €
|95,16 €
|0,12 €
|+0,13%
|30.12./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB9T04
|HLB9T0
|105,96 €
|48,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,28 €
|+0,13%
|30.12.20
