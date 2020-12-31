Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Kuponanleihe auf Lufth. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARXX_01
31.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB93Z7 Kpn-Expressanl. v.18(22) LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB93Z7 Kpn-Expressanl. v.18(22) LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,72 €
|64,66 €
|-1,94 €
|-3,00%
|30.12./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000HLB93Z7
|HLB93Z
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|62,72 €
|-3,00%
|30.12.20
= Realtime
