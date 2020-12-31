Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory Express Aktienanleihe . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARXX_01
31.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB6VR2 M.EXP.AAL C 17.06.25 TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB6VR2 M.EXP.AAL C 17.06.25 TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,56 €
|82,57 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,01%
|30.12./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000HLB6VR2
|HLB6VR
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|82,56 €
|-0,01%
|30.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.