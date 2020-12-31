Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB6W44 M.EXP.KUP.ANL.29.10.24 adidas WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB6W44 M.EXP.KUP.ANL.29.10.24 adidas WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,00 €
|96,92 €
|0,08 €
|+0,08%
|30.12./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB6W44
|HLB6W4
|100,95 €
|64,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,00 €
|+0,08%
|30.12.20
