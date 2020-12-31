Erweiterte Funktionen

31.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HLB6WD0 MEM.EXPRESS Z21.05.25 TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.12.2020: WARXX_01 The instrument DE000HLB6WD0 MEM.EXPRESS Z21.05.25 TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.12.2020: WARXX_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,00 € 59,00 € -   € 0,00% 30.12./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1143401024 257275 77,37 $ 21,19 $
Werte im Artikel
78,21 plus
+1,48%
988,49 plus
+0,06%
59,00 plus
0,00%
99,80 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,00 € 0,00%  30.12.20
NYSE 73,86 $ +2,90%  30.12.20
Nasdaq 73,72 $ +2,59%  30.12.20
AMEX 74,10 $ +1,40%  30.12.20
Berlin 59,00 € 0,00%  30.12.20
Frankfurt 58,50 € -1,68%  30.12.20
München 59,00 € -3,28%  30.12.20
Stuttgart 58,50 € -4,10%  30.12.20
Düsseldorf 58,00 € -4,13%  30.12.20
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...